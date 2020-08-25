Johnny Depp, the star asks Robert Downey Jr. for help to get up after the divorce

Share it:

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. share a 30-year friendship and it seems that the MCU star was addressed by Depp in this period after the stormy divorce from Amber Heard, which drastically dropped the popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The solution? Ask for help from another star with a turbulent past.

According to the National Enquirer, Robert Downey Jr. reportedly responded to Depp’s request for support through a professional proposal; it seems that Iron Man has offered Depp a role in the third film of the Sherlock Holmes franchise, where Downey Jr. plays the famous Baker Street detective.

Johnny Depp’s career isn’t going through one of its best moments, after the low response obtained by Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald, Depp returned to the cinema in the United States just this month with Waiting for the Barbarians, ready to land in Italy in the month of September.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are engaged in a very tough legal battle after allegations of violence against the actor launched by the tabloid Sun, currently in dispute with the star.

In July, we summarized all the shocking revelations from the court where the lawsuit between the two actors is pending.

Depp told a friend that he would never hit Amber Heard, having fallen in love with her. The process underway in recent weeks has outlined a truly disturbing picture and further twists are not excluded.