Johnny Depp loves Italian cuisine: spotted at the Osteria Romana in London

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Exhausted by the trial that sees him against The Sun for defamation, inextricably linked to the legal quarrel with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has decided to take an Italian lunch break, going in recent days to the prestigious Osteria Romana in London, led by the chef Andrea Reitano.

The star was in fact spotted at the entrance of the club, with her beloved and inseparable style hat Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones, very gipsy look with an unbuttoned shirt loaded with rings and necklaces and sunglasses. He was not alone, however, but in the company of some of his friends, perhaps even some of his lawyers, who knows.

They took a seat in a private room and his order fully respected the Roman culinary tradition, even if a pinch revisited by Reitano, since he chose some fantastic ones tagliatelle with oxtail sauce. Among other things, he now seems to be a lover of the place, this being his second visit to the Osteria, a place frequented by other distinguished colleagues such as Gal Gadot or the footballer Erik Lamela.

Obviously, despite the private room, more than one diner recognized Depp’s unmistakable and strange face, kindly asking for some photos that he happily granted. Also to get up and do a little movement after the lavish meal, probably.