Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom could return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Attention followers of the franchise of 'Pirates of the Caribbean', because this news you will love. Although the last two films ('On Stranger Tides', 2011, and 'Vengeance of Salazar', 2017) did not achieve the impact among the public that had been obtaining the previous titles, Disney he still trusts in this pirate story, and because of that, he is already launching a sixth installment That will be a restart.

Although the title has not been revealed, it is known as it will be a reboot and that the script is paid by Ted Elliot, who worked already in the previous deliveries, and of Craig Mazin, responsible for the successful 'Chernobyl' of HBO, after Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind 'Deadpool' and 'Zombieland' left the project.

Who would return in this reboot?

Unfortunately, the whole evolution of this new story takes place behind closed doors in the studio and we can only speculate. One of the big question is whether Jack sparrow To return to. Last 2018 the study and Johnny Depp broke relationships after Amber Head, the actor's ex-wife, accused him of abuse. However, it is possible that Disney has now changed its mind and is trying to convince the actor, who did continue in his role as villain in 'Fantastic Animals', to be Sparrow once again. Or at least that's how We Got This Covered picked it up a few days ago.

Disney

For now, wait to see if this signing occurs or not. And what about your adventure partner? To return to Orlando Bloom? We Got This Covered also talked about this issue recently, and claimed that Disney was also shuffling in some way to return the character of Will tunerand, therefore, of Bloom.

But since this is just rumor, we will have to wait a little longer to know about this sixth untitled film. Will we go back to the Black pearl?