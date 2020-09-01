Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial postponed for Fantastic Beasts filming?

Share it:

Johnny Depp demanded that the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard be postponed due to the upcoming filming of Fantastic Beasts 3. Production on David Yates’ film has been suspended due to the pandemic but as the situation on the main set in London has has been restored and shooting will resume in October.

A period that comes into conflict with the Depp-Heard trial, scheduled for 11 to 28 January 2021:“When the court set the current trial date, Mr. Depp realized that Warner Bros. planned to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3 in London well before January 11, 2021. COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s schedules, causing repeated postponements. With conditions improved in London, Warner Bros. has established a filming schedule that conflicts with the date of the ongoing trial. “ it is written in the documents presented in court.

Last 21 August Johnny Depp asked for the trial to be postponed between March and June 2021. Depp filed a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over a 2018 editorial, published by the Washington Post, accusing the actor of sexual violence and domestic violence.

According to the documents Amber Heard would have no problem with postponing the trial, as filming on Aquaman 2 is expected to begin next year.

The news comes a month after the legal dispute that the actor has filed with the Sun, although a verdict has not yet been reached.

