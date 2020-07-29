Johnny Depp, a gift for fans before the court: "Thanks for the support"

Share it:

On Tuesday, the last day of the libel trial brought against the NGN editorial group and the tabloid The Sun, Johnny Depp he wanted to thank the fans who waited for him outside the London court in his own way. Before entering the courtroom, the actor handed out some brown envelopes to the waiting crowd.

Inside there was a note written by Johnny Depp in his own hand, in which the actor thanked the fans for their support, and one bandana white and black.

In court, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's lawyer, David Sherborne, he repeated that his client is completely innocent, and that he is accused of having used violence against his ex-wife Amber HeardIn addition to being baseless, it has destroyed his reputation and risks undermining his career, putting him on the same level as Harvey Weinstein, convicted of harassment and sexual assault.

As you will remember, in 2018 an article that appeared in The Sun had defined Johnny Depp a "wife hitter". Speaking of Amber Heard's testimonials, Sherborne called the actress "a compulsive liar" and "a witness totally unreliable", claiming that the most violent of the couple was her, based on a recording in which Heard reports that he had beaten her ex-husband.

Pending the sentence, therefore, Johhny Depp knows he can still count on fan support.