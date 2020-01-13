Entertainment

         John Williams expands his record as the most nominated live person to the Oscar with 52 nominations

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We continue with our review of the most striking that the 2020 Oscar nominations have given us. We already talked about the bad streak that has broken 'Pain and glory', that 'Klaus' is the second Spanish animated film to be nominated , of the double candidacy of Scarlett Johansson or the lack of aspiring directors, but now it is the turn of John williams.

Just behind Walt Disney

Williams has been nominated this time for the soundtrack of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', thus achieving number 52 of his career to expand his record of living person with a greater number of candidates. The nuance of a living person is important, because the absolute record remains in the hands of Walt Disney with 59.


Oscar 2020: the big surprises and disappointments in the list of nominations

The composer has already clarified that it will be his last soundtrack for the franchise created by George Lucas and that may have weighed something so that the members of the Academy have once again recognized their work. That he will win it is already more doubtful, especially if we consider that So far only the statuette has been taken home five times.

READ:  Josee, the Tiger and the Fish: revealed the exit window along with a key visual

Specifically, Williams won the Oscar for best soundtrack for 'Fiddler on the Roof', 'Shark', 'Star Wars', 'E.T., the alien' and 'Schindler's list'. Yes, more than 25 years ago, and due to lack of merit, it has not been – since then it has accumulated 21 candidates including this year's.

In this edition he will compete with Hildur Guðnadóttir ('Joker'), Alexandre Desplat ('Little Women'), Randy Newman ('Story of a marriage') and Thomas Newman ('1917'). Today's big favorite is Guðnadóttir after his historic victory at the Golden Globes.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.