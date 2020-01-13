         John Williams expands his record as the most nominated live person to the Oscar with 52 nominations

Share it:

We continue with our review of the most striking that the 2020 Oscar nominations have given us. We already talked about the bad streak that has broken 'Pain and glory', that 'Klaus' is the second Spanish animated film to be nominated , of the double candidacy of Scarlett Johansson or the lack of aspiring directors, but now it is the turn of John williams.

Just behind Walt Disney

Williams has been nominated this time for the soundtrack of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', thus achieving number 52 of his career to expand his record of living person with a greater number of candidates. The nuance of a living person is important, because the absolute record remains in the hands of Walt Disney with 59.

The composer has already clarified that it will be his last soundtrack for the franchise created by George Lucas and that may have weighed something so that the members of the Academy have once again recognized their work. That he will win it is already more doubtful, especially if we consider that So far only the statuette has been taken home five times.

Specifically, Williams won the Oscar for best soundtrack for 'Fiddler on the Roof', 'Shark', 'Star Wars', 'E.T., the alien' and 'Schindler's list'. Yes, more than 25 years ago, and due to lack of merit, it has not been – since then it has accumulated 21 candidates including this year's.

In this edition he will compete with Hildur Guðnadóttir ('Joker'), Alexandre Desplat ('Little Women'), Randy Newman ('Story of a marriage') and Thomas Newman ('1917'). Today's big favorite is Guðnadóttir after his historic victory at the Golden Globes.