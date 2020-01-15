John Williams already has 52 Oscar nominations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

John williams He has just been nominated by the Hollywood Academy … And they go with this 52 times. This makes the composer is the living person with the most Oscar nominations. His latest work on 'The Rise of Skywalker' opts for the best soundtrack.

Of the 51 nominations prior to the Academy Awards, the composer has won five: the first statuette was thanks to his work on 'The violinist on the roof' in 1972, 'Shark' in 1976, 'Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope 'in 1978,' E.T 'in 1983 and the last one was collected in 1994 for the score of' Schlindler's List '.

Only the deceased Walt Disney has outnumbered Williams, reaching 59 nominations, and winning a total of 22 statuettes. Meryl streep She is the only actress who approaches them with 21 nominations and 3 victories in total.

As for winning this year, Williams has a hard time because there is quite tough competition: Hildur Guonadottir She is the favorite for her work with 'Joker'. In addition there is the praised work of Alexandre Desplat for 'Little Women', Randy Newman for 'Story of a marriage' and Thomas Newman by '1917'.

John Williams will continue composing, but will not assume future Star Wars projects, unless it is something smaller or a consulting job. The franchise has already shown that they can continue without Williams in 'The Mandalorian', where Ludwig Goransson He has been in charge of the soundtrack.

In 2005, the American Film Institute chose John Williams' work for 'a new hope' as the best American score of all time. The Library of Congress entered the soundtrack in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant".

Crowds of awards highlight Williams's career in film. The composer has undoubtedly left his mark on Hollywood and created emblematic melodies that are already film history: 'Jurassic Park', 'E.T', 'Indiana Jones', 'Superman' …