John Wick Wishes a Happy International Puppy Day

Let's be clear: we are all here to see the photo of John wick with a kennel in which he wishes us a happy international puppy day. Anything else written here is superfluous, so let's take it off as soon as possible.

And it is that the perretes have been a fundamental pillar of this saga since its irregular beginning, in that 2014 in which the pirate servers of the peninsula dispersed copies of an unknown film to viewers eager to see what was happening outside our borders. And it is that a year and a half after it was seen in the rest of the world, and premiering directly on Netflix, in April 2016 we could see in Spain 'John Wick: Another Day to Kill'(Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, 2014). It was less than a year for the next installment, but it seemed eternal.

'John Wick: Blood Pact'(Chad Stahelski, 2017) did not have the surprise effect, but he knew how to pull his own mythology to hook an audience that (not) knew himself wanting wild action cinema, with character and well choreographed. This is the only way to explain that in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'we had to Mark Dacascos how "final boss", to Yayan Ruhian Y Cecep Arif Rahman As a gift to fans and new dogs to enjoy and suffer with.

And only in this way is it possible that, which has already become one of the funniest action trilogies in cinema, remains open for Baba Yagá stay away from his deserved retirement every year Reeves and Stahelski want. We are going to be there, and the kennels too.