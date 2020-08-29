John Wick vs Neo: Who Would Win? Keanu Reeves has the perfect answer

Share it:

Of the many memorable characters given to us by our beloved Keanu Reeves those who have remained most impressed in the collective imagination are without a doubt the Neo of the Matrix and the John Wick protagonist of the homonymous franchise. At this point, then, the million dollar question arises almost as a moral duty.

Who would win in one clash with no holds barred between Neo and John Wick? The question is one of those with a far from easy answer: on the one hand we have the Chosen One, capable of shaping reality (or what we believe to be such) at will, on the other the man who practically vanquished an army by himself of Russian mobsters (and much more).

Who in the world, then, would take on the responsibility of judging such a clash? Well, the only one who can afford it is him, Keanu Reeves in person, who provided perhaps the most correct but also the most unexpected answer to the above question: “No! No. The two of them wouldn’t fight, John would probably help Neo in the real world. It would probably help him against machines“.

In short, stop putting discord between Neo and John: between two characters of Keanu Reeves there can only be healthy collaboration spirit! Recently, meanwhile, the future release of John Wick 5 has been confirmed; for now, however, Chad Stahelski is focused on John Wick 4.