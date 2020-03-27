John Wick: his whole story explained

The John Wick saga is one of the most interesting action sagas in recent years. With a Keanu Reeves unleashed, the trilogy will soon become tetralogy with the premiere of the fourth installment in May 2021. To get you ready, we tell you the whole story of the saga chronologically.
Jardani Jovanovich and Ruska Roma
Born as Jardani Jovanovich in Belarus, John Wick is an orphan who was adopted by Ruska Roma, a criminal union, who began training him as a hitman. The Director, Anjelica Huston, took care of her training.
But where does the name John Wick come from? Well, Jardani is John in English and Wick would be the pronunciation of the last four letters of his last name.
His killer stage
John Wick becomes such an effective assassin that he begins to be known as 'Babayaga', 'El coco' or 'El hombre del saco'. At this stage he joins the Tarasov mafia, under the command of Viggo Tarasov, and makes many friends such as the hitman Marcus, the director of the Continental, Winston, and the janitor, Charon, in addition to Sofia Al-Azwar with whom he contracts a debt of blood by helping her put her daughter safe.
But he also antagonizes many people, such as Ms. Perkins, Cassian, Ares, Santino D'Antonio and his sister Gianna.
Withdrawal from the world of assassins
John Wick meets Helen and falls in love, so he decides to retire to live with his new love. Viggo Tarasov, his boss, sends him one last order. But Wick needs help and makes a blood debt to Santino D'Antonio.
After the commission was completed, he retired completely, but his wife became ill with cancer and died 5 years after starting the relationship with John.
The perrete
His wife leaves him a puppy to take care of him when she is gone, and John Wick creates a huge bond with the dog. One day pouring gas, Tarasov's son takes a fancy to Wick's car and breaks into his home, steals it, beats him up, and kills the cub. And there John Wick swears revenge, killing everyone who crosses his path, including Viggo Tarasov.
The Syndicate of Rome
John, retired again, has to return to action to fulfill the blood debt that he contracted with Santino. He wants her sister to be murdered, so that he can access the High Table instead.
Santino's sister, upon learning of her brother's intentions, commits suicide, and John shoots her alone once she is dead. Since Santino cannot be known to have commissioned John to kill his sister, he puts a price on his head.
John blasts his way and ends up cornering Santino on the Continental, where killing is prohibited. John Wick breaks the rule and murders him, so Winston has no choice but to ex-communicate (exclusion of everyone from the assassins) and put a price on his head, giving him 1 hour to flee.
Trip to the desert
To get the reward for his head canceled, John Wick asks the Director of the Ruska Roma for help, who helps him get to Casablanca, where John meets with Sofia. He exchanges his blood debt to her and she tells him where to find Elder, the member who is above the High Table.
He cancels the price for his head in exchange for one last mission: to kill Winston, the manager of the Continental. But John Wick is not capable of killing him, so the Continental is 'ex-release'. Winston, to regain his power, betrays John Wick and shoots him. It falls from the top of the building, but disappears.
The King of the Bowery
The King of the Bowery, angry at the High Table, rescues John Wick from certain death and asks for a favor: to help him in his revenge against the High Table … laying the groundwork for 'John Wick 4'.
