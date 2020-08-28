John Wick and the 10 most iconic weapons of the saga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Without a doubt, the John Wick saga has brought an unexpected lifeblood to the action genre, who appeared plagued by a lack of ideas and inventiveness. Blending elements of spaghetti westerns, 70s action cinema, martial arts films and the gaming universe, the John Wick trilogy gave audiences the wildest adrenaline, ennobled by sumptuous direction and photography, and captivating characters .

John Wick is one of the most complete killer ever seen on the big screen, and he makes the tools of death an extension of his body, of his mind.

And here, in its boundless arsenal, let’s find out which are the ten weapons that most characterized him, between filmic citations, hot lead, sharp blades and … alternative methods.

John Wick at the wheel, constant danger

In John Wick’s hands a car is not just a car. Become a weapon. Sensational driver, he is able to carry out the most daring and crazy maneuvers, to make that steering wheel become an instrument with which to paint absurd trajectories to say the least.

In John Wick 2 he travels to Abram Tarasov to get his famous Mustang back, and finds himself grappling with an incredible number of the boss’s thugs, using his car as a kind of battering ram.

He did the same in the first episode too, with a 2011 Dodge Charger LD to chase, rear and kill several of Viggo’s men.

The Ford Mustang Boss 429, however, remains John Wick’s real car, in a sense, is what many swashbuckling characters, from Zorro to Lone Ranger, were the trusty steeds. And it is also the “casus belli”, the reason why it all begins.

“A fucking pencil!”

In the first film of the saga, the boss Viggo Tarasov explained to the foolish son Iosef that the man whose dog they had killed and stolen the car was not just anyone: it was John Wick, “Baba Yaga”, the Black Man.

And to make him better understand the danger, he cited an episode that occurred when the assassin was still in his service and armed only with a pencil he had killed four men.

Pencils and pens, thanks to their sharp point, in expert hands they can be truly lethal weapons, given their manageability and easy availability.

It had already been seen in the days of Jason Bourne or The dark Knight.

When John is in New York, hunted by the killers sent against him by Santino D’Antonio, we understand that the legend was reality: he uses a pencil to kill two who attack him.

The combat is brutal but fascinating, and it shows how such a common, and seemingly harmless, object in the right hands becomes a deadly weapon.

A heavy book

In the third chapter, John Wick is at the New York Public Library, where he must retrieve the crucifix and the marker medallion with which to ask for the help of the Director (Anjelica Houston).

Here he is surprised by the gigantic Ernest (Boban Marjnovic, Serbian basketball star), who attacks him in contempt that John is not yet officially excommunicated.

Ernest is 2 meters and 20 meters tall, much stronger and with a disproportionate reach, however, he’s also slow, cumbersome, and definitely doesn’t have John’s vast knowledge of martial arts.

This, combined with an unexpected weapon, make the difference: and the weapon in question is Ancient Russian Fairy Tales, a volume written by the great Aleksandr Afanas’ev, one of the leading Russian folklorists of the nineteenth century.

Come in The Bourne Ultimatum, even here the book turns out to be a terrible weapon in close combat, with which to manch the jaw and neck of an overconfident Ernest.

John then puts the volume back in its place, the same one from which he took the two objects that interested him.

“An Italian classic!”

Smooth-bore weapons have always been among the most popular for hand-to-hand combat, given the enormous power, robustness and ease of use. In the first film, John used a Kel-Tec KSG, an American bullpop shotgun with a futuristic design and a very large tank.

But it is in the second and third chapter that (to the delight of our national colors) sports one of the most successful Italian weapons ever: the legendary Benelli Super 90, at the enthusiastic suggestion of the Sommelier.

In John Wick 2 the protagonist uses a Benelli M4 to defend himself in the catacombs, while in the third chapter, to deal with the armor worn by the teams that entered the Continental in New York, a Benelli M2, loaded with armored bullets.

In both films John proves lethal with this weapon, despite the need to recharge it continuously, an action he performs at an incredible speed.

Now and always 1911

John Wick uses a lot of guns, some of his own, others “borrowed” from his enemies during numerous scuffles.

From the various models of the H&K and Glock, to the Walther, up to a very expensive TTI STI 2011 Combat Master, you are spoiled for choice.

But the most important weapon is the Colt 1911 .45 caliber, the one with which Santino D’Antonio justice, thus marking his destiny of “excommunicated” by the Great Table.

1911 is something mythical in American culture: used since the First World War, it is appreciated for its power, precision and reliability.

It appears in different variations and patterns in all three films, but never as in John Wick 2, where our hero receives from the King of Bowery (Laurence Fishburne) a 1911 Kimber (Kimber Manufacturing produces Colt 1911 only for the Special Forces and Swats) to take revenge on Santino.

The fact that here though John Wick uses a modified 1911 Kimber instead of the Colt SW1911 taken shortly before in Ares it is an interesting continuity error.

In the name of Chef Tony

Ever since John Wick set out on the path of revenge, the knife has been the protagonist, a fundamental part of the arsenal.

The sharp blades are appreciated for their silence, to be able to be hidden even in a crowd, perfect for striking by surprise.

Called “dessert” by the Continental gunsmith John is addressing, they are no less polished or important than pistols or assault rifles.

The clashes with the various killers, especially with Cassian (Common) and Ares (Ruby Rose), reveal that in reality the knife is a very difficult weapon to use properly and that it can be dangerous for those who do not know how to master it. Or he knows how to do less than those in front of him.

Frankenstein’s gun

Many have taken the homage to western cinema, and in particular to The good, the bad and the ugly by Sergio Leone in John Wick 3 – Parabellum, in the sequence inside the historic armory.

Like Eli Wallach, John hurries to assemble a revolver, combining and using various components of different specimens dating back to the era of the American frontier.

Unfortunately, however, he realizes that the available ammunition is not good for the first revolver he has chosen, and thus begins to take several, combining drums, dogs, barrels and so on.

The weapons in question are two Remington 1875s, a Colt Navy 1851 and a Colt Army 1860. From the two Remington takes respectively the drum and the castle, from the Colt Navy the barrel, from the Colt Army the dog, creating what in the jargon is called a “frankenrevolver”.

The term is inspired by the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley: Like the “monster”, weapons of this type are created by joining parts of others.

“Something sturdy. Precise”

Assault rifles and carbines are omnipresent in the trilogy. Of all, however, the one that has the most devastating effects in his hands is the AR-15 TTI TR-1 Ultralight. A very long name for a weapon that was actually born in its basic form as early as the 1950s, and was then used by Colt as a prototype to produce the M-16, a US Army rifle since Vietnam.

This particular model is highly sophisticated: a muzzle brake, double grip, a telescopic sight and a red dot side sight, and polymer magazines. It will prove to be a terrifying instrument of death in the Roman catacombs, mowing down the men led by Ares.

In order to handle this as well as the other weapons, of course the cast of John Wick had to undergo specific and intense training.

Lame and samurai

In the unleashed John Wick 3, among the main weapons there are certainly also the short swords used by Zero and his men.

These seem the classic wakizashi, but in reality it is kodashi, a short sword whose physiognomy is very similar, but which differs in construction and functionality.

The kodashi can have variable length and curvature of the blade compared to the wakizashi, which is normally instead connected to the katana to which it is coupled for style and shape. The handle of the kodashi is then usually longer than that of the wakizashi.

John Wick will find himself defending himself against two of Zero’s henchmen armed with it, and finally to endure a terrible duel against the unstable and narcissistic gang leader, competing for a single sword.

Eventually John, after invalidating the opponent with a terrible slash to the legs, will finish Zero with his own weapon.

Black belt

Ultimately, John Wick’s most terrible weapon is John Wick himself.

Sniper, pilot, expert in explosives and infiltration, he is above all a tireless, expert and ruthless fighter.

From a strictly technical point of view John Wick is a terrifying grappler.

His fighting styles are essentially Ju Jitsu (both Japanese and Brazilian), Judo, Sambo and even wrestling.

Where it certainly appears most lacking is in striking, that is in the combinations based on kicks and punches, which is the reason why some opponents have put him in difficulty.

In fact, in the first film, the tough Kirill plays them to him during their fight in the Tarasov disco.

In the third chapter, however, John will have his work cut out against Zero and his men, precisely because he is not sufficiently trained from that point of view.

However, the worst opponent for John was – paradoxically – Cassian, the bodyguard of Gianna D’Antonio, a man who actually has his identical fighting style, but supported by a more powerful and massive physical structure.

It will only be by appealing to his mastery in Kali (Filipino martial art focused on sidearms) that John will finally be able to knock him out in the New York subway.