John Wick 4 director worries he won't be able to get past the action in the latest movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It cannot be denied that John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was a film that caused real physical exhaustion due to the cadence of the action that was seen on screen every few minutes. Exceed the level in John Wick 4 is something that worries director Chad Stahelski.

In a new interview the director states that neither David Leitch nor he feels any shame for having been action specialists before directors. He ensures that they only try to improve as directors and make the best action cinema possible because it is what they really like.

"I guess the third is born from a feeling of having to go somewhere after the second, I had those ideas. Somehow they ended up being that crazy action movie. There were a couple of days after deciding to do the fourth in which I woke up with cold sweats' Horses! How do I get over the horses? ' I mean, I have no fucking idea. […] I've had enough ideas for the next one that I think are different and impressive. How to run them, no fucking idea right now. I'm trying to figure it out"

Chad Stahelski and David Leitch will surely end up hitting the key as they did in a sublime trilogy that has been passionately eaten in and out of theaters. John Wick is a modern phenomenon, Keanu Reeves one of the most beloved actors of the moment and his universe has been brought to the video game and is even running a television series.

John Wick 4 is still dated May 21, the same day it should hit Matrix 4 theaters if it doesn't end up being delayed by the stoppage of filming caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source.