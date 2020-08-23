John Wick 3, NBA star admits defeat against Keanu Reeves: “But in real life …”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guest at the Inside the NBA program hosted among others by Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal after the game just won against the Los Angeles Clippers, the basketball player of the Dallas Mavericks Boban Marjanovic joked about his experience in John Wick 3 – Parabellum.

Barkley in particular complimented him on his role in the film, and asked him if in real life the fight with Keanu Reeves would have gone differently. “Sure, my friend. I saw it at Shaq’s. I saw that in the movies he kicked everyone’s ass. I tried to do the same, but it went right. They kicked my ass.” answered Marjanovic, who in the film is the protagonist of one spectacular book fight with the killer inside the New York City Library, a comparison that we have included among the 10 most iconic kills of John Wick.

Speaking of the franchise, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer recently officially confirmed it development by John Wick 5: the writers are working on the script at this time and hope to shoot it soon after the shooting of the fourth chapter, whose release date has been postponed to May 27, 2022 following the pandemic.

For other insights, we leave you to the words of director Chad Stahelski on the ending of John Wick 3 – Parabellum.