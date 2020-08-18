John Wick: 10 Most Spectacular Kills of the Hit Man

Share it:

The cold and gloomy gaze, the body as taut as a violin string, wrapped in elegant clothes that disguise a feral and relentless nature, muscles crisscrossed both inside and out and a bloody past.

John Wick allowed Keanu Reeves to revive a career which appeared to stall, and at the same time to give the public a character capable of fascinating, to be halfway between homage to the action and noir cinema that was. An innovation that has brought elements of oriental action of the new millennium to the big screen.

John Wick, forced to return to take up arms for revenge or to defend himself, has sown his elegant, cruel and merciless world of corpses. Three hundred, to keep the accounts. And the ones we are going to rediscover are the most iconic and important killings of a one-of-a-kind saga.

The colleague

John Wick has just lost his wife to a serious illness, and he is left with only the beagle puppy she gave to remind him.

When Iosef Tarasov, son of the boss Viggo Tarasov, to steal his Ford Mustang, beats him at his house with the help of some thugs and kills his dog, John unearths the hatchet.

In his long hunt to take Iosef, obviously he will have to contend with Viggo (determined to defend a son who knows how to be a perfect idiot) and above all with an army of Russian mobsters, among which Kirill stands out (Daniel Bernhardt).

This is basically someone like John: a killer of the highest level. Martial arts expert, very skilled shooter, he respects and fears Wick, but he is not afraid of him, on the contrary he proves to be a very hard nut to crack.

He would kill him by choking him, if it weren't for Marcus (Willem Dafoe), who allows him, if nothing else, to deal only with Kirill.

Between Judo, Ju Jitsu and Sambo moves, despite having his hands limited by a pair of handcuffs, John will be able to get the better of the obstinate Kirill, strangling him.

Fan number zero

Certainly the most unpredictable and sadistic opponent he has ever confronted. Certainly what forces him more to work "overtime".

Zero (Mark Dacascos) is the leader of a sect of oriental assassins, of terrifying efficiency and sadism, capable of destroying the army of the King of Bowery in minutes.

Tracking John, he almost fails to kill him, but he was stopped at the last by the Continental's goalkeeper.

Inside the hotel, he suddenly changes, showing himself almost a friendly and helpful fan towards John Wick, of whom he is a great admirer – although the protagonist senses his substantially ill and narcissistic nature.

In climbing higher and higher, defeating the various minions of Zero who crowd a tower of mirrors and glass (homage to Chen's last fight and The 3 of Bruce Lee's Operation Dragon), John finally confronts this strange and unpredictable killer, with incredible speed and technique, very fearsome in the use of the sword.

It will only be by wounding him in the legs and setting the fight on hand-to-hand that John will finally be able to kill the enemy, with his own wakizashi. Unlike others, John shows no respect for Zero even in the end, given its sadistic and very unbalanced nature.

How a Queen dies

Godmother of the Camorra, member of the Great Table, Gianna D'Antonio (Claudia Gerini) is a powerful woman, ruthless, elegant and charismatic.

However, her end has already been marked by her brother, the cowardly and disloyal Santino (Riccardo Scamarcio) who forces John Wick to take charge of his murder in Rome, during a gala evening, during which she is surprised in her own rooms.

From the brief dialogue between the two, it is clear that their relationship in the past was friendly, intimate, and that John still has esteem and affection for Gianna. But he cannot refrain from killing her, paying off the pledge he has pending with Santino for many years.

Gianna understands and decides to commit suicide, cutting her veins and then plunging into her pool, as was customary among the Roman patricians.

John stays with her until the end, then gives her the final blow with his gun. This is a very different killing than all the others, because it speaks to us of the very rigid code that the protagonist is forced to accept, of the relentlessness he represents. And the pain that his work brings with it.

"See you…"

After killing Gianna, John Wick finds himself grappling with a trap hatched by Santino himself, who is terrified that he can be captured by Gianna's men and speak, revealing that he is the instigator. At the same time he must kill John to save the family's "honor".

Leading his henchmen on John's trail in the catacombs is Ares (Ruby Rose), Santino's trusty silent guard, an expert and cold fighter, with an irascible and temperamental character, very close and faithful to Santino.

Her relationship with John is strange, halfway between respect and provocation, but behind the sarcastic smile Ares knows very well how dangerous and lethal that silent man with the irascible eyes is.

John first escapes her to Rome, then returns to New York and soon massacres Santino's entire army.

Left alone, conscious of being inferior, Ares still decides to cover Santino's escape to the Continental, trying to catch him by surprise and stab him in a corridor of mirrors.

She proves to be a tenacious and fearless fighter, but she cannot compete with an opponent more technically gifted like John Wick.

He snatches the dagger from her hand and ends her with a blow to the heart. After taking her gun and ammunition, the two give each other almost a kind of greeting. Surely one of the many deaths in which John's opponent succumbs to the world of murderers of which he himself is a part.

"Duck fat: it makes all the difference"

Santino D'Antonio is the most despicable and treacherous enemy, a young Camorra boss who is willing to kill his sister just to sit at the Great Table and savor the supreme power.

Envious, full of rancor, vain and foolish, he makes the mistake of betraying John Wick, whom he forced to honor a pledge made with him years ago, and to assassinate his sister Gianna.

After that, he puts a bounty on his head and sends his henchmen to kill him, only to finally find himself hunted in his own Art Gallery in New York, and escaping (or so he thinks) death within the Continental walls.

Wick can't kill him in there, according to the rules, but Santino makes the mistake of provoking a John now at the limit of endurance.

Yet another mocked the young Boss cold with a shot of .45 in the forehead.

This killing is the act that marks the fate of pariah and renegade of John, to which Warden Winston (Ian McShane) gives an hour to escape. But since that time, John is both a free man and a man on the run.

A very useful book

In John Wick 3 – Parabellum our hero is constantly hunted by hordes of killers, I decided to pocket the bounty placed on his head. His only hope is to get help from those who have contracted a debt to him in the past.

To do this he has to recover some objects from the New York Public Library, a medallion and a crucifix, but here he finds Ernst (Serbian basketball star Boban Marjanovic) waiting for him.

He is determined to ignore the fact that John still has some time before he is officially excommunicated, and attacks him with a knife.

Ernst is a giant eight feet tall, but in the small library its great bulk is more of a hindrance than anything else.

John, despite being wounded in the shoulder, manages to kill him using a heavy volume from the library to smash his collarbone, jaw and finally break his neck bone. Then he puts it back in its place. After all, culture can be useful and deserves respect, right?

New York, New York

In John Wick 2When Santino clicks the bounty on John's head, John becomes a real target for every killer in the Big Apple.

In series, John finds himself attacked by two Asian killers, a false violinist and a colossal sumo wrestler.

The sumo wrestler is the first to attack him, and at first he just doesn't seem to feel John's blows, as he is literally tossed around like a toy. However its excessive slowness allows John to disarm him and finish him off with his own gun.

The violinist is the second to try to eliminate him, attacking him from behind with a silenced weapon, but she has not reckoned with his armored "dress", still managing to wound him with two shots before he knocks her down and you break her neck.

Then it is the turn of two murderers of oriental origin, which allow John to prove that what Viggo said in the first film, about his ability to kill with a pencil, was not bragging.

Three fights and three kills, which though in the editing edited by Evan Schiff they become one, as if to demonstrate John's extraordinary ability to face opponents in different situations and environments.

The boss

Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) is the boss of the Russian mafia in New York City.

A man who has fought all his life to reach a position of power in a violent and ruthless world.

A criminal as charismatic and skillful as cursed by an unfortunate paternity, since his son Iosef is exactly the opposite of him.

Viggo learns from faithful Aurelio (John Leguizamo) that his son has beaten, robbed and humiliated John Wick.

Explain to the son who John is, who Baba Yaga was, what he was capable of and what it may mean to have done what they did. He will also try to talk to John but the former hitman (with whom he had worked for a lifetime) will refuse any mediation.

In a way, throughout the film he always hopes the hitman will think again, he doesn't understand why John Wick wants to make such a killing "just for a stupid dog".

Viggo proves, despite his age, a tough and tough fighter, e although inferior to John does not hold back.

John deliberately gets stabbed in a non-vital spot, and then uses the same blade to mortally wound Viggo in the neck. It is evident throughout the scene that both seek and welcome death, as the resolution of a terrible existential loneliness.

John "Tuco" Wick

In the third chapter of the saga John Wick is wounded and on the run, hordes of assassins chase him to pocket the 14 million bounty and he is forced to escape into an old historic armory in New York.

Here he stands in front of a stained glass window that contains countless frontier-era revolvers, (homage to the immortal Tuco de The good, the bad and the ugly by Sergio Leone) and at least try to have a gunshot to fire.

We witness a continuous disassembly, reassembly, assemble and exchange drums, barrels, bullets, dogs, strikers, in order to have a working gun.

Just in time to kill an assailant behind him, with a movement that in jargon is called "fanning", i.e. waving the hammer of the revolver with the left hand while firing with the right.

This is the classic way of shooting used in western movies, especially by Clint Eastwood.

The whole sequence is absolutely grotesque and funny, yet another western insert within a film that is actually linked to an endless number of genres and cult.

Oh oh Horse, oh oh Horse

John Wick's relationship with animals has always been very special.

Tight with dogs but also with horses, however different from the norm as seen in John Wick 3 – Parabellum. Here he is forced to find refuge in a riding stable, where he is chased by some killers.

To get rid of it, he will not only have to rely on his mastery in martial arts, but also to "use" horses for an … unusual purpose: to kill his pursuers with shod kicks.

And it does so with a slap on the back of the various steeds, which react by breaking the neck or smashing the ribs of the poor unfortunates who have had the bad luck of being behind the rear of the quadruped.

Two are eliminated in this way, the third instead (in a sort of "homage" to the western) he is "hanged" from a buckle and dragged by the running steed, smashing at the exit. John will then be forced, still on his back, to face two motorcyclists. Fortunately for him, the two "iron horses" will not be enough to overcome his horse.