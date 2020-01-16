General News

 John Wesley Shipp confirms that there are more Earth-90 and Black Lightning Flash scenes

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Earth-90 Flash Image in The Flash 6 × 09: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three

The event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” brought us the landing of Black Lithgning to the Arrowverse in the first half of the event that was broadcast in December. Even the event left us an interesting moment of interaction between him and other heroes, specifically with the Earth-90 Flash played by the actor John Wesley Shipp. Shipp's appearances on the Arrowverse are a joy, and you never know when he will appear again, as it is not the first time that his different roles (Henry Allen / Jay Garrick / The Flash) have died.

After what is seen in the crossover, it seems to have a certain outcome, although as we say, everything can happen. In fact, in an interview he has revealed that there is footage of him along with actor Cress Williams that could make us see him again in the series “Black Lighting”.

I felt so honored. One of the things I loved most about this script was that I could do a moment with Cress (Williams), and I told her. I loved that this 1990 character, who had always been present, was able to go to him and, not that he needs more legacy as a hero, he managed to give him more heroism by saying, ‘You are a true hero’… I am very happy that they gave me that job, because I think about their world and how I understand it, I don't know if I should say it, but they asked me if they could use images of me and Cress. You may see Flash-90 appear in ‘Black Lightning’.

The actor is hinting at what Flash-90 tells Black Lightning in the crossover just before (SPOILER: select the text to see it) sacrifice to destroy the weapon of destruction of the Antimonitor's multiverse and avoid the end of the universe as we knew it (FIN SPOILER).

Via information | Comic Book Central

