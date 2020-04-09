John Turturro stars in an effective series

Share it:

Jean Jacques Annaud's 'The Name of the Rose' was, almost certainly, the first "adult" movie I ever saw. Shocking is saying little. Soon after, even as a teenager, I began to devour Umberto Eco's novel fascinated by his tirades, debates and the investigations of Guillermo de Baskerville in 1327.

Of course, once the novel was read, the reviewer of the film knew me little by little. Perhaps that is why I launched into the new adaptation, this time on television, of the Italian novel in the hope that since there are eight episodes there was more depth. An Italian-German series that arrives this Holy Thursday night at 1 on TVE.

John Turturro steps into the shoes of William de Baskerville, a wise and insightful Franciscan monk who arrives with his disciple Adso (Damian Hardung) at a remote abbey in northern Italy for the purpose of participating in an ecclesiastical summit on the road that the Church must follow in matters of austerity.

But what they find there is, no more and no less, than with a mysterious death, with all the clues pointing to the guarded library and the, worth the redundancy, mysteries that are hidden in it. It also doesn't help how sibynous the abbot is, played by Michael Emerson.

In the cast that shouts "international production" to the four winds, we also meet Rupert Everett who plays Bernardo Gui, the sadistic inquisitor who is sent by the pope to attend such an important debate.

Penitenciágite

Giacomo Battiato, specialized in telefilms, he takes over the series as director and one of the main writers. A script room completed by Andrea Porporati, Nigel Williams, Umberto Eco and John Turturro himself in a project that he has pursued for years.

Sometimes I like to think of 'The Name of the Rose' as a medieval precedent for 'The Da Vinci Code' and other novels by Dan Brown because of the approach to the power of the Church (of the Vatican / Avignon) and the hidden secrets . Of course, there is the clear difference that literary speaking, Italian is so much better material. On the screens the difference is less, although the Italian continues to win.

But there is a certain taste for scholarly dialogues, a certain sense of adventure and the mystery they share. In 'The name of the rose' we find a debate between the Word of God and that of men, desire, sin, heresies and the geopolitical interests of the Church and the separation of the State, monastic life, civil and noble life are mixed in this work of mystery and murder.

14th century Sherlock Holmes

As with the 1986 film, this series also remains very flat regarding the intentions and themes of the novel at continue prioritizing this kind of medieval Sherlock Holmes, sensationally interpreted by Turturro, to the rest of interesting subjects of which slight snippets are glimpsed throughout each episode.

Sure, the shame is that it's this hint of detective thriller which gives gasoline to the series and sets everything on the shoulder of its own road. In this sense, 'The name of the rose' is as effective as it is blurred. Effective in that you hit the right keys to have the viewer intrigued. Blurred as soon as the external world and the historical context in which we find ourselves are blurred and inconsequential.

Which, taking into account the issues with which clergymen and friars move and debate, is insufficient. But, hey, what if we came simply because of the truculence, Sadistic characters and sibylline people jealous of ecclesiastical power and secrets because we will be well served.