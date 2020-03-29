 John Turturro briefly talks about his participation in The Batman

Share it:

The movie "The Batman" is currently in full filming in London. We have been wanting to continue seeing more of the film, thanks to leaked images of the set because there are not many details of it due to the secrecy with which they are taking it but we do know the spectacular cast that makes up the film.

One of the actors in that cast has recently spoken about the Matt Reeves film. Is about John Turturro, who plays the gangster Carmine Falcone, one of the multiple villains that will be in the film, although we do not know how important it is.

The actor's statements are not especially revealing and possibly he cannot say much more because of the secrecy that currently exists around the film, so he ends up just talking that he read some comics and that his children really like DC Comics.

I play the bad guy. I loved Batman as a kid, but I am a true fan of Zorro. So there is no Batman without the Fox. When I was 5 years old, I thought it was the Fox with a sword. He had a stick with which he beat my father all the time. Then when Batman came out on TV, it was a huge thrill. I read some of the comics. My children always read DC comics. So I played with them for years. I like Matt Reeves, the director. It is an interesting cast.

This is the first time that Turturro talks about the film, and he continues without clarifying whether, as we have seen in other of his films, he will bring a dose of humor to his character.

