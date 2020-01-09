John McTiernan Pellican Jail – McTiernan Film Race

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Essential titles, unexplained failures, industrial espionage and a season in prison, the life of John McTiernan He has a little of everything and, taking advantage of his sixty-nine birthday, we will give a brief review of the most remarkable moments of his artistic career and, how could it be otherwise, his turbulent personal life.

John Campbell McTiernan, Jr. He was born in Albany, New York, on January 8, 1951. The son of an opera singer, he soon found his artistic vocation. After studying film at Julliard & New York University, he began a short career as an ad director until, in 1986, he managed to release his first film, ‘Nomads’, A horror thriller with Pierce Brosnan Y Lesley-Anne Down That went unnoticed.

Luckily for everyone, Joel silver if he had to see something in it and put him in command of the tape that would place him on the map, the fantastic ‘Predator’(1987).

His ability to deal with a scenario not always welcoming, with problems with the initial creature (Jean Claude Van Damme included) and the guy with whom he knew how to take advantage of every good idea of ​​colleagues like Shane black, Carl Weathers or course, Arnold Schwarzenegger, gave us a wonderful jungle adventure action with alien result. If we add to all this the music of Alan Silvestri, legend to the song.

As if all this were not enough, just one year later he released what for many is still the most rounded action movie in history, ‘The jungle of crystal’(1988).

McTiernan, again, got the union between the script of Steven E. de Souza, the photograph of Jan de Bont and the charism of Bruce Willis He offered us in 88 everything the 90s were going to need.

His successes did not end there. ‘The hunt for red October’(1990) reappeared applause from critics and audiences just before everything began to twist. ‘The last days of Eden’(1992) did not convince anyone and, for some reason, the magnificent magnThe last great hero’(1993), either.

Time has begun to place that funny script of Shane black Y David Arnott instead, something that may also have happened with ‘Crystal Jungle III: Revenge’(1995), the return of McTiernan to the saga that was read as a betrayal of the principles of McClane by making him share adventure with a secondary but, fuck, that was the fucking Samuel L. Jackson.

The applause to ‘Thomas Crown's secret’(1999) and the shy fandom enthusiast of‘The warrior No. 13’(1999) were the last professional joys of the director. The fights during the filming of ‘Rollerball’(2002) did not presage anything good and, after its release, the disaster was confirmed. Something similar happened with ‘BASIC’(2003), his latest feature film to date and that, after that nonsense with John Travolta, began“the Pellicano case"

Processed for different legal causes, the private investigator Anthony Pellicano He ended up getting dirty in the middle of Hollywood and, our colleague McTiernan, was one of those who ended up doing it.

In early 2006, the filmmaker denied the FBI having hired Pellicano services, something that months later would not seem so clear. According to justice, McTiernan paid the investigator to spy on Charles Roven, producer of ‘Rollerball’, With the intention of discovering if, behind his back and without the studio knowing, he was trying to change the focus of the film.

In April 2013, after seven years of trials and appeals, McTiernan was locked in federal prison in Yankton, South Dakota, sentenced to twelve months of which he finally served ten as an intern and two under house arrest.

In bankruptcy and with the industry against him, the director's lawyer, Hank hockeimer, published a manifesto in which he assured that his client had not only been locked up for a crime he had not committed, but for a cause that simply is not a crime.

Now, seventeen years after his last job, McTiernan could redirect. ‘Tau Ceti Four’, An action and science fiction project that will introduce us to a group of rebels willing to kill the oligarchs who terrorize a war-torn planet in a remote solar system, is in preproduction. Travis Fimmel Y Uma Thurman have signed up for the cast, will you succeed?