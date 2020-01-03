John Lithgow and the 'Hannibal case'

Share it:

There is an established saying in the cinema that is repeated every so often: The better the bad, the better the movie. And this maxim is applied in many of the great movies in movie history. Great villains raise stories to new levels. Here is the example of Heath Ledger Joker, Darth Vader or, in this case, Hannibal Lecter.

In 1991 a film was released that would revolutionize the cinema of the beginning of the decade, giving a new air to the horror thriller genre, and laying the foundations for a multitude of imitators: 'The silence of the lambs'. And it wasn't just thanks to a risky script and an impeccable address of Jonathan Demme, but to the interpretations of his main character: Jodie Foster and, above all, Anthony Hopkins, who gave life to the villain of cinema par excellence, Hannibal Lecter. But the story could have changed …

John Lithgow, twice nominated for the Oscars for 'The strength of love' and for 'The world according to Garp', was about to get the paper. And so he recalled in a recent interview:

"If Anthony Hopkins had said NO, the paper would have come directly to me. In fact, I even met the director, with Jonathan Demme, and he said 'I have to tell you that we have offered the role this morning to Anthony Hopkins' "I answered what I was doing there then. I crossed my fingers, hoping Hopkins would reject the paper, but he didn't. I don't think he would have done as well as Anthony Hopkins … He would have been much taller, and that is the fundamental difference "

What would 'Silence of the Lambs' have been like with John Lithgow as Hannibal Lecter?