John Krasinski would be delighted to be Mr. Fantastic in a restart of The Fantastic 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The director of A quiet place has wanted to respond to the rumors that place him as a candidate to play Mister Fantastic in the face of the hypothetical entry of The Fantastic 4 in the UCM.

John Krasinski wanted to make it very clear that if there really is the intention of giving him this role he is more than willing to accept it and put on the costume of this group of Marvel heroes.

"You stay in plan 'Are you interested in not breaking people's dreams?' I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are fun, but also because I think they are very well made. And certainly many of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what they think. But if you are considering giving me the role of Mister Fantastic, keep doing it because I would love to".

Obviously almost any actor or actress would like to be part of a saga of millionaire and world-renowned films. Despite this, Krasinski is not one of those who are attracted to easy money. At the time Emily Blunt, his wife and co-star of A Quiet Place, had to convince him to decide to make a sequel to his original and successful horror movie.

About the possibility of directing a movie for Marvel also had something to say. "Oh uncle directing one of those things? I don't think it's your man. But act on one? It would be a lot of fun".

Who could end up directing a movie in the Marvel universe is Sam Raimi, the director of Spider-Man and Evil Dead sounds like a winning choice for the new Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.

We will have to wait to see how they decide at Marvel Studios to introduce all the licenses they have obtained from Fox and that need to be integrated into the already complex cinematic universe they have mounted.

Source.