John Krasinski wants a new meeting of 'The Office'

'Friends' has set a trend in that of making a special reunion of the protagonists and now there is another voice that also wants to rejoin a mythical team for our joy. John Krasinski it was for nine seasons Jim Halpert in 'The Office', and would like to be the character again.

It was in 2013 when the end of this award-winning series followed, but it is never too late to create a new meeting with Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) and other members of the fictional company paper bin. As Krasinski has stated, he is more than open to the possibility of reuniting with the old team if the possibility of creating a special arises. In an interview with Esquire, the actor has stated that "'The Office' was everything to me. It is my beginning and my end. I am very sure that at the end of my career I will still be known as Jim. It was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've had. In many ways they will always be the most important people and experience of my career. So yes, if they had a meeting, I'd really love to".

No doubt the actor has a busy schedule right now, being his most current premiere 'A quiet place 2', the horror film he has written, directed and starred with his wife Emily Blunt that will arrive on March 19. But there is always time for something that has been important in your life. With the door open by the protagonist of 'The Office', now we just have to wait for other stars of the NBC sitcom also make public their desire to return for one last time.