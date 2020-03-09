John Krasinski talks about a scene from 'A quiet place 2'

Share it:

Everyone who has seen the trailer for 'A quiet place 2', will have been surprised with the bus scene at the beginning of it: Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) He is driving in the middle of the chaos with his children and suddenly he has to go backwards because a bus is coming in front of him. Something difficult to roll for what it seems. Well, apparently it was done in one shot, and it was the first thing that was filmed in the movie.

Your director, John KrasinskiHe has talked about the story behind that scene in the CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast, commenting on how he put his marriage to Emily Blunt at stake, just as he joked. The filmmaker begins by praising the work of the protagonist of the film, which is his wife for ten years.

"Everything Emily did is very real. I think I risked my marriage when I got her into the car. It's true. Like when I was explaining everything that was going to happen in the shoot and I said: 'You're going to hit this specialist , that car is going to come almost a meter and then this bus is going to go to you at 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers / hour) ', his face changed completely and he said' But not really. 'And I said' No, no, the bus is coming to you 40 miles away. It was a real bus, which collides with the car and is all real. "

Blunt has already shown the public his skills to show terror in the first part of this film, which was a success in its premiere in 2018. And the second part follows that same line. Krasinski did not hesitate to praise the entire team behind this tape.

"I must say that it was really a strange moment because as I explained it, you know, as I write it, I am a dizzying nerd and then I'm about to shoot, and my team … All I will say about that moment is that it is probably the most proud time I've been to be part of a team. Because everyone always says when they pick up an award: "This is for my team." And I don't doubt it's true. I've never seen a team more deserving than mine in this team. I want to say, every time an idea occurred to me and I said 'Let's roll this shot', being honest, the studio and the producers said 'It's not possible', and my team said 'It's possible' … It was really exciting to see at the end of that shot everyone running in the middle of the street, bumping the five, all very emotional and hugging because we did something almost impossible. All that in one shot. "

And nobody was injured. John Krasinski knew that he was asking many of his actors, from Emily Blunt to young Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott. Blunt recently talked about this "scary" trick, saying he was proud of the director for choreographing the entire plane, but he also told the driver of the car, located at the top of the car, that his life was in his hands. This added Krasinski:

"But Emily, God bless her, she still got in the car. But Noah Jupe was there too. There is no switch. There is nothing. And to go to those parents and tell them 'I promise you, there is the safety of Paramount, the specialists, everyone has ensured this. All this is possible. "We had that bus in an instant to stop. I had those special brakes that I could stop very fast. By then we were already three weeks of rehearsal for a minute of shooting. And I told him to Emily: 'Do you want to take it with you?' She’s amazing. She said no. “Just put me in there.” And that shot that is in the movie is her first day, so that’s she really saying, “My God,” and getting scared, because I had no idea. on the best roller coaster of your life. And that was the first shot we took. "

And it seems that so many efforts have been worth it. The first reactions of the sequel have been very positive. That seems to be the answer of the first projections.

To see the final result, wait until March 19th.