John Krasinski responds to a review of 'A quiet place'

The actor and director John Krasinski He has responded to a critic who called his film 'A Quiet Place' as "socially regressive."

In his review for The New Yorker Richard Brody found political background in the horror movie, and compared his "whiteness" with the one in 'Three ads outside'. In the article, entitled 'The regressive silent policy of' A quiet place ', the critic commented that "In their forced silence, these characters are like a metaphorical, silent, white majority, who dares not speak freely for fear of being heard by the super sensitive ears of the other dark ones. (…) As horror movies progress, it is the antithesis of 'Let Me Out', to the extent that your symbolic realm is apparently unconscious and remarkably regressive"wrote Brody.

No doubt many people did not see the film with the same eyes as Brody, since the title currently contains a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many found another vision in the horror thriller, and of course John Krasinski made it clear in an interview that he had another idea in the message.

"I never saw it that way or thought about it until it was presented to me that way. It wasn't about being, you know, silent and in a political moment, it had nothing to do with it. If it was something it was to go to the dark and take a risk when all hope seemed lost, and you fight for what is most important to you. Again, all my metaphor was only about fatherhood. "

Krasinski has always maintained that his film was about fatherhood "and the promise you make to your children to keep them safe no matter what, and that is inevitably a false promise"That message makes sense and is something that is about to be reviewed in the second part.

'A quiet place 2' will bring the original cast and return with some new faces. John Krasinski wrote the sequel and has got back behind the camera, although he never intended to have a sequel when he wrote the first installment. According to him, he continues with the metaphor about parents in this new installment, along with the idea of ​​community. This explains: "The second is about breaking that promise and growing and moving forward and dealing with the loss. For me, this whole movie is about the community. It is about who you trust in the dark times and the power to trust other people in those times".

The movie will hit theaters March 20th.