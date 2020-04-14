 John Krasinski reportedly had recent meetings with Marvel Studios

Share it:

The great news with which we woke up this morning is knowing that the actor and director John Krasinski would have had meetings with Marvel Studios. The actor has long been playing in the fan casting to play Reed Richards at UCM, whenever this debut is scheduled. The actor himself has become interested in the character, and last month he denied any type of meeting with the studio.

Now it is said that the studio would have held virtual meetings, that is to say by teleconference, with different actors, writers and directors in these past weeks, and one of the people interviewed would be Krasinski. Given Krasinski's multifaceted work, it may be to play a character, but also to direct a movie – since he has also been interested in directing a project at Marvel Studios – or even as a writer.

Yes it is important to clarify, that from what is said, formally Krasinski and Marvel Studios would not be in talks. In other words, there is no common interest in something and in what they are negotiating. They have only had talks to cross ideas and possibly see if both parties could become interested in doing something together.

This links to a video that the actor published on YouTube on Sunday where at the beginning, at a certain moment, he shows a page with four panels in the comic style, and releases the following:

And finally there is this four panels, which I have to appreciate since it will be the closest thing to playing a comic hero.

To that comment is added a gesture for the camera of complicity that of course opens the door to everything that can happen.

