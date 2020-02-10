 John Krasinski remembers with humor his audition for Captain America

Share it:

The actor John Krasinski, precisely now on everyone's lips after knowing that his wife Emily Blunt would have had conversations with Marvel Studios for a role in a movie, which links with fans' wishes to see him and her as Reed Richards and Sue Storm respectively, Ellen's program came the other day. Among the topics discussed were the audition for the role of Captain America that Krasinski did about a decade ago.

Everything came about as a result of remembering his Super Bowl spot with Chris Evans and remembering the host that both competed for the same role. Krasinski clarifies that he did the test for the role shortly before they made the final offer to Chris Evans as the Capi. He also recalled a funny anecdote that happened to him when doing the test and crossing with Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor at the UCM, recounting that he was so impressed by the musculature of the Australian actor that he practically gave up before doing the test. This is how the actor remembers it:

It is very nice to say that I did the test for the same role. I did it. The truth is that they had not yet offered it, so they were in plan, let's see what else is out there before we offer it to Chris Evans. So I went and did the test for Captain America. I got to put on the suit. What is very funny, and this is a true story. I was putting on the suit, and the guy was telling me, ‘This is really very important’, and I said, 'Yes', and when I was putting on the suit, halfway up, without wearing any more clothes than that, I began to say, 'I believe that..' and just then Chris Hemsworth appeared by the side and said, ‘You look good friend’, and I said, 'Do not you know that? Okay, I don't have to do this ’ He remembers in a humorous tone while emulating how he removes his suit. He was so strong. He said, ‘You'll look great with that suit’, I was in plan, ‘Don't laugh at my Hemsworth’.