John Krasinski meets Marvel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

John Krasinski is one of the directors of the moment, and that has only directed one film to date: 'A quiet place'. But he is also one of the actors of the moment. Now not only thanks to the aforementioned 'A quiet place', but to the Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series and its debut thanks to the mythical 'The Office'. He and his wife, Emily Blunt, are Hollywood's favorite marriage, and their next move may be Marvel.

For months, fans have wanted them to star in the developing film of 'The Fantastic Four', playing the Reed Richards – Sue Storm couple. Krasinski recently spoke out stating that he would love and await Marvel's call and, apparently, according to TheGWW portal, that call would have already occurred and Krasinski and Kevin Feige would have already had a meeting to discuss possible projects between the actor- director and the House of Ideas.

Kevin MazurGetty Images

It is not yet known for sure what projects they will have talked about, but the rumors speak of two possibilities:

One of the projects that could be in development, although there is nothing official for now, is a series / movie about the 'Young Avengers', and John Krasinski could be the director, and even one of the protagonists, playing Kang the Conqueror, the future version of Iron Lad.

Fan favorite, this project is confirmed in its development phase, and it is quite likely that this was one of the conversations that Marvel and Krasinski had, which they might want not only as Reed Richards, but to direct the film, that it would not reach us before 2023.