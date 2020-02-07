 John Krasinski is still interested in playing Reed Richards at UCM

Share it:

The fan desire that the actor has been circulating for a long time John Krasinski be done with the role of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic when Marvel Studios brings the first fantastic family to its cinematic universe. This desire goes hand in hand with the desire that the actress, and wife of Krasinski in real life, Emily Blunt, be done with the role of Sue Storm. Recently we have also known that the actress is negotiating with Marvel Studios for a role in a movie.

In a new interview on Total Film, asking him about his current interest, Krasinski acknowledges being more than interested, and would undoubtedly accept an offer from Marvel Studios to play one of the brightest minds in the Marvel universe.

I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are fun, but I also think they are very well made. And no doubt many of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what (Marvel) are thinking. But if you are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love to (do it).

The actor, who we remember in his day was a candidate to be Captain America and even rang to be Star-Lord, he was already asked about the possibility in 2018, at that time he raised the possibility with his wife Emily Blunt, and he was interested especially to return to work with her in the cinema, since both co-star in the two films of A peaceful place.

