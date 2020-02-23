 John Krasinski is interested again in Mr. Fantastic and open to direct a Marvel Studios movie

Share it:

The actor John Krasinski offers a new interview to the Esquire medium in which he ends up talking about the possibility of ending up working on a Marvel Studios movie. We know that the character is a fan favorite to become Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic, by the time the character's debut at UCM occurs. He has always been interested in playing the character, but it is true that the opportunity has not yet emerged. In these statements he reiterates that interest, clarifying again that he doesn't know anything else about it, nor does he have any news from Marvel

I was about to enter the worst pun in history, I was going to say, that's a fantastic role. That would be incredible. I am not committed to paper or anything, nor do I know when they will do it. But if they do and when they do, I would love to talk to them about it.

Curiously, in front of his statements of a few weeks ago in which he commented that he was not interested in directing a Marvel movie, now he does not rule out that option, although the thing would have to wait a bit. Once it opens “A quiet place 2”, Krasinski will embark on the production of the third season of the Jack Ryan series, and after that, he says he will take a break to find the next thing he will write and direct, both to expand the universe of "A peaceful place" Like anything new that comes up.

If a Marvel movie arises, maybe. I'm really looking for great stories and great characters.

The actor also refers in the interview to the "competition" that he lived with Chris Evans at the time for the role of Captain America, something we already talked about the other day.

People have the feeling that some of us are insanely competitive. I've known Chris forever. As soon as they said that Chris Evans got the role, I was in plan, ‘Yes, look at that guy. Are you kidding me? It's Captain America ’. I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing at it. I told: ‘I love that you retired in my role’.

