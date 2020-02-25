Entertainment

John Krasinski, interested in being Mr. Fantastic

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The actor and director John Krasinski has reaffirmed his interest in playing the Fantastic Four leader, Reed Richards, 'Mr. Fantastic 'in the Marvel movie universe.

Krasinski has demonstrated over the years his qualities to be both in 'The Office', and to carry out a project 'A quiet place', or starring 'Jack Ryan'. And now he seems to be interested in entering a Marvel Studios production.

Rumors have been circulating for months about Krasinski in the Marvel project. According to a recent profile with Esquire, it seems that those rumors have returned to Krasinski himself.

"I was about to face the worst pun, but I thought it was a fantastic role. That would be amazing … I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don't know when they will be with it. But if they do, and when they do, I'd love to talk to them about it. "

It doesn't seem like there have been conversations with Marvel about the role yet, but the Internet is still quite unanimous that the actor and director would be a good Reed Richards. Recently there have also been rumors that Emily Blunt met with Marvel for a role, although it has not been announced what project it is. In fact it is not the first time that the name of Krasinski's wife was valued for a character in the franchise, since it could have been Black Widow.

READ:  half a century of struggle to portray the shadows of the soul in images

71st Annual Writers Guild Awards - New York Ceremony - Arrivals

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

So rumors that Blunt is Sue Storm, the wife of Reed Richards, have fueled the couple to be reunited on the big screen. Krasinski and Blunt have already demonstrated their chemistry on screen after their roles in 'A Quiet Place'.

There is a lot of expectation about how these characters will be introduced within the new phases of Marvel. We'll be alert. Krasinski's new film, 'A quiet place 2', arrives March 19th To the cinemas.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.