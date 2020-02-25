John Krasinski, interested in being Mr. Fantastic

Share it:

The actor and director John Krasinski has reaffirmed his interest in playing the Fantastic Four leader, Reed Richards, 'Mr. Fantastic 'in the Marvel movie universe.

Krasinski has demonstrated over the years his qualities to be both in 'The Office', and to carry out a project 'A quiet place', or starring 'Jack Ryan'. And now he seems to be interested in entering a Marvel Studios production.

Rumors have been circulating for months about Krasinski in the Marvel project. According to a recent profile with Esquire, it seems that those rumors have returned to Krasinski himself.

"I was about to face the worst pun, but I thought it was a fantastic role. That would be amazing … I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don't know when they will be with it. But if they do, and when they do, I'd love to talk to them about it. "

It doesn't seem like there have been conversations with Marvel about the role yet, but the Internet is still quite unanimous that the actor and director would be a good Reed Richards. Recently there have also been rumors that Emily Blunt met with Marvel for a role, although it has not been announced what project it is. In fact it is not the first time that the name of Krasinski's wife was valued for a character in the franchise, since it could have been Black Widow.

So rumors that Blunt is Sue Storm, the wife of Reed Richards, have fueled the couple to be reunited on the big screen. Krasinski and Blunt have already demonstrated their chemistry on screen after their roles in 'A Quiet Place'.

There is a lot of expectation about how these characters will be introduced within the new phases of Marvel. We'll be alert. Krasinski's new film, 'A quiet place 2', arrives March 19th To the cinemas.