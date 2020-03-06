 John Krasinski insists he hasn't talked to Marvel about Reed Richards

Share it:

Once again we talk about the possibility that John Krasinski be done with the role of Reed Richards at UCM, a full-blown fan-cast that we don't know if it will come true one day. A promotional interview of “A quiet place 2” he leaves us with new declarations of the actor where he is revealed something that seems to be unknown, and it is the great resemblance that Reed's current design keeps in the comics with him.

Krasinski acknowledges that he did not know that curiosity of the comics, and once expressed his interest in playing the character, to ensure immediately that never talked to marvel about it. It has not been rumored that there is any conversation with the actor by the studio, but it is a recurring theme.

You are drawn as Reed now in the comics, which is like Sam Jackson 101. John Krasinski: What? Yes. Now you look like Reed Richards. John Krasinski: Do I look alike? Yes. John Krasinski: Can we get that on the sign? To be heights, you have to be Reed Richards. John Krasinski: I would love to do it. I think being part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people considered me for that level of a role would be amazing. I haven't really had any conversations or I don't know anything about what's going on with that. I'm waiting for Kevin's announcements about what's going to happen.

Marvel Studios, as it is known, is not in active casting of the character of Reed Richards because there is also no need to know any short-term project to adapt to Reed Richards at the UCM, so everything indicates that we will still have to wait a while for the landing of the Fantastic Family in the cinema.

