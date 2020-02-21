John Krasinski fuels rumors about a possible The Office cast meeting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although you may have known John Krasinski as director and co-star of A Quiet Place or as the main hero in the Jack Ryan series, the truth is that in his past there is a character that thousands of people treasure in his memory with much affection and not it's another one that Jim Halpert, from the American version of the comedy The Office.

For years it has been heard from here and there that there is part of the cast interested in returning in some way to the world of the series. Well with a special, either with a movie or with a complete restart (the latter would be almost impossible).

Now Krasinski himself has told Esquire that he would be "glad to do it again"when asked if he would be part of a hypothetical meeting in which the original cast is involved.

The Office was everything to me. It is my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure that at the end of my career I will be remembered as Jim. It was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in the most important experience of my career. So yes, if you have a meeting I will be happy to return.

The actor already told in the past that he believed that the right thing could be a restart. "I think it is obviously difficult for everyone's agenda to make a restart, but I would certainly sasapland up".

He broadened his vision by saying that perhaps the right thing would be a one-episode Christmas special. "I don't know how we were going to bring them all together for 22 episodes"Of course it would be interesting to see what has happened to the life of all those iconic characters over the years.

Others involved such as Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer and Ed Helms already addressed the issue at the time and even participated in the Steve Carell SNL special to try to convince him to sasapland up. Shortly after that part of the cast met with Greg Daniels, responsible for adapting the British series to the American public.