John Krasinski clarifies doubts about 'A quiet place 2'

One of the most anticipated sequels of this 2020 is 'A quiet place 2'. The first trailer of the movie came out a few weeks ago, and all fans showed their confusion at an unexpected appearance, that of John Krasinski, character who died in the first installment. Now, in a recent interview, Krasinski believes he was able to explain his return to this universe in the best way.

Chatting with Ellen Degeneres, the film director explained why he felt it was important for his character to return, even if it was through flashbacks.

"I really wasn't going to do a second part because the first was a very personal experience for me, it was a tribute to my children, which now sounds pretty crazy. It was really important for me to continue with that metaphor, so I wanted to tell how it all started. "

Although Krasinski has stated several times that originally I had no plans to do 'A quiet place 2', after collecting the first part more than 350 million worldwide, the studio was going to make a sequel with or without their help, so the filmmaker considered that it would be best to join the project and make a dignified continuation. "I totally understood that the studio would like to make a sequel for financial reasons, but I didn't want to have anything to do with it because, strangely, as much as the writer and director of the original is, I'm also a big fan of the movie. I didn't want to be part of anything that was seen as a quick way to raise money. "

On what this second part will tell us, Krasinski commented that normally "In the aftermath you have a hero or a villain that you want to bring back and that you must put in a new world. This is the opposite for us. We have an incredible universe in which you can put any hero or villain."

'A quiet place 2' premieres on March 20.