 John Glover would appear in the fifth season of Lucifer

Without a big announcement or anything like that, we discovered that the veteran actor John Glover, the same one who played Lex Luthor's father in the series "Smallville" or who played the father of Doctor Sivana in "Shazam!", would have a role in the fifth season of "Lucifer", which opens this year on Netflix.

Seeing the actor on the set of the series and also with a script in his hand has awakened the news. Although there is no official announcement, it seems more than clear that will appear in the ninth episode of the season, chapter whose script is in hand. Interestingly, this ninth episode is the one that has such a revealing title, that they have not yet revealed it publicly. This plan on the cover of the paper reveals that the first word of its title is "Familia" (Family), which is not a surprise given that the series moves mainly by their family plots.