 John Diggle will not become Green Lantern in his next appearance in The Flash

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This Tuesday touches new episode of "The Flash", the first since Barry said goodbye to Oliver in the chapter of “Arrow”Of this past Tuesday and that will also be attended by John Diggle. The character has already appeared in the Scarlet Sprinter series up to six times, so another one does not catch us by surprise. However, the closing of the series is very close "Arrow".

Given the end of the Green Arrow series, the obvious question arises as to whether when we see John in the series, John's bow will be resumed and advanced in that chapter. However, the actor David Ramsey has confirmed that this chapter entitled "Marathon" He won't show us John as Green Lantern.

No, that will not happen. It's John Diggle like John Diggle, and we're working on a case. There is something to solve … Diggle is part of There is a whole cast [of characters] there that is still recovering from Oliver's death, and part of the connection with Oliver is Diggle, obviously

The actor has also added that the presence of his characters in the lives of Team Flash "serves as a kind of conduit, a way of crying," thus dealing with the loss of Oliver Queen.

Via information | TVLine