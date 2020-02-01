General News

 John Diggle will not become Green Lantern in his next appearance in The Flash

February 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of The Flash 6x10: Marathon

This Tuesday touches new episode of "The Flash", the first since Barry said goodbye to Oliver in the chapter of “Arrow”Of this past Tuesday and that will also be attended by John Diggle. The character has already appeared in the Scarlet Sprinter series up to six times, so another one does not catch us by surprise. However, the closing of the series is very close "Arrow".

Given the end of the Green Arrow series, the obvious question arises as to whether when we see John in the series, John's bow will be resumed and advanced in that chapter. However, the actor David Ramsey has confirmed that this chapter entitled "Marathon" He won't show us John as Green Lantern.

No, that will not happen. It's John Diggle like John Diggle, and we're working on a case. There is something to solve … Diggle is part of

There is a whole cast [of characters] there that is still recovering from Oliver's death, and part of the connection with Oliver is Diggle, obviously

The actor has also added that the presence of his characters in the lives of Team Flash "serves as a kind of conduit, a way of crying," thus dealing with the loss of Oliver Queen.

READ:  The Trunk of the Week: Tigers will never be a big team

Via information | TVLine

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.