 John Cena praises James Gunn and says the script for The Suicide Squad is impressive

The wrestling professional turned actor, John Cena He has talked with Variety about the good professional moment he is currently living. In the interview he acknowledges that he does not know how all this has happened, now that he is promoting a film with Robert Downey Jr. and is participating in a superhero film with director James Gunn. Precisely this second is what attracts interest in the interview when talking mainly about “The Suicide Squad”.

Cena participates in the movie Gunn in a role still to be announced, and although it is rumored strongly that he plays Peacemaker, Cena remains firm in not giving the slightest clue about his character. In the interview they do steal a word about how are you living your work in the movie, and above all, how is working with Gunn. For example, he recalled his initial reaction after reading Gunn's script:

I was impressed. The first 10 pages [are] like a movie in itself. It is very, very special. That is because the man who runs the ship [Gunn] is committed to the narration and the creation of characters with whom we connect and send them on an impressive journey. What he did with [Guardians of the Galaxy] is really special.

Cena was equally impressed by the first time he met Gunn and entered his office to see the walls covered with storyboards for this new Suicide Squad movie.

The whole thing is on the bulletin board. And I stayed in plan, ‘Uncle, this guy already knows the movie and if that wasn't enough, I'm in some of the storyboards’. […] James is a writer and a developer and has a great vision

In the end, Cena was very impressed by Gunn's passion and dedication throughout the project.

You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work. [Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares a lot about what he does, and I think especially when he is put in the position to write, develop and do this according to his rules. He chose the franchise. Let's say he dictated his terms and now he's really betting on himself and I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we're enjoying doing it, because it's awesome.

Finally, Cena has also remembered how it was to put on his character's suit for the first time, although as we say he has not given clues about his role.

Awesome. Amazing. I guess I'm used to my costume being jeans and a t-shirt. Therefore, it was a nice change not to have to wear a baseball cap and wristbands, but it was really great.

