John Cena enjoyed filming The Suicide Squad and praises James Gunn: “he’s a true leader”

Waiting to find out the details (and maybe the first trailer) of The Suicide Squad at the DC FanDome tonight, the official account of DC Comics has revealed the John Cena’s answer when asked by a fan curious about what it was like to shoot James Gunn’s film.

“We had a lot of fun, as with every project there are busier days and others where you have fun. There are long days and others where time flies. Given the current state of things, man, I would like to go back to the times of the shooting of The Suicide Squad “ explained the WWE star, who will also appear in Fast and Furious 9 next year.

Cena then praised the work of all his colleagues and in particular the leadership di James Gunn: “We had an amazing crew, and a fantastic cast. They were all very dedicated and hard-working, and James was absolutely a hero. I can’t speak highly enough of how involved he was in every single aspect. I think his leadership and attitude. they were contagious to all of us, we had a lot of fun making this film and I really hope you enjoy it. “

The panel di The Suicide Squad, which we recall will be available on the event website at 20.55, will also see the participation of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi and many other members of the stellar cast. Here you can find the final program of the DC FanDome.