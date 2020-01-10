 John Cena avoids answering about his role in The Suicide Squad

Share it:

The movie “The Suicide Squad” It is getting carried away with the greatest secrecy. We know what the main cast is but we don't know in many cases the roles played by the actors, although obviously there are many rumors about who is who.

Taking advantage of the visit of John Cena to the program Jimmy Kimmel Live, he was asked about those rumors that put him as Peacemaker in this new version of the Suicide Squad by director James Gunn, however, the wrestling professional now become an actor Avoid answering any questions about it.

– Will you play Peacemaker, the character? Asks Kimmel directly. – I cannot confirm or deny anything about the Suicide Squad "Cena replies." I can tell you that I am in the middle of filming. DC people are always watching, ”he says with a certain nervous expression in a humorous tone. "The Internet seems to think you're going to play Peacemaker or some kind of Peacemaker," Kimmel continues. "I think the Internet has also declared me dead seven or eight times," Cena replies. Not everything you see is true.

This new Suicide Squad movie has nothing to do with that of 2016, although some of its actors will repeat. It is a reinvention and not a sequel, so we can expect anything. In fact, they say it will be a very different movie than anything we have seen before.

Returning from the previous Suicide Squad movie we have Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). To this will be added new faces such as David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), John Cena (rumored as Peacemaker), Steve Agee (rumored as King Shark), Nathan Fillion (Arm-Fall-Off-Boy ), Flula Borg (Javelin), Idris Elba (rumored as Watchman), Pete Davidson (Savant), Sean Gunn (rumored as Weasel) and Peter Capaldi, who is known to have an important role for which he should wear prostheses.

Its premiere is set in cinemas for the August 6, 2021.