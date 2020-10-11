John Carroll Lynch in talks to return as Eastman

In a recent interview released within the framework of New York Comic Con, the executive producer of The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, spoke of the possible return of John Carroll Lynch in the role of Eastman, seen only in one episode of the main series and among all-time favorite fans.

Gimple said: “First I’d like to speak well to Mr. Lynch, but yes: it’s a possibility at stake. For now we have talked about it a bit and we like the idea “.

The anthology series set in the world of The Walking Dead has not yet received an official confirmation from AMC, but that doesn’t mean it’s not being worked on.

If you ask the producer of The Walking Dead TV universe, Scott Gimple, he will tell you that there are many news that await us with Tales Of The Walking Dead, many and unmissable.

“It’s the show’s charge that’s different … These are stories that we simply couldn’t tell in the other series. And that they could be different from each other every week, week after week. A few weeks, horror. Others, black comedy. Different periods of the apocalypse. Different types of characters. Some episodes might have a character and maybe a lot of dead people“.

But rest assured: there will be elements and references branded The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead ecc.

“And then there will be a sprinkling of things we’re most familiar with: characters we’ve lost on the show and their past, we’ll see how they ended up in the situations they found themselves to be, or the people they found themselves to be.“continue Gimple”And we’re going to have some pretty cool crossovers. There will be some stories that will make you say ‘Oh wow, this thing influenced that other’ or ‘This person impacted that situation, we didn’t know!’ … Places, situations, anything they may have had repercussions on our characters, we will see how it came to be independent from those characters, with new characters“.

According to recent rumors, for example, in Tales of The Walking Dead we could also review Jon Bernthal and Sarah Wayne Callies, while Gimple himself previously anticipated that different formats will be experimented, such as animation, music and various media.

In short, definitely a series to be included in the watchlist.