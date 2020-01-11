John Boyega responds with an epic video to all his haters

Share it:

First annoyed that a stormtrooper It was black. Then, the teasing came for his supposed "payoff" status with Rey. In 'The Last Jedi' his pairing with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) He was so criticized that his relationship for 'The Rise of Skywalker' has been dispensed with. But it is in this episode 9 where the hatred for Finn seems to have exploded. His way of chasing Rey and his, we understand, humorous comments about her relationship and Kylo have just pissed off fans. Not to mention the disappointment of many to think that what was between him and Poe was more than friendship.

To John Boyega he has been accused of everything and his social networks are flooded with insults and haters (most with an avatar of Reylo, the name of the shippeo between Kylo and Rey) who basically call him everything. But he has decided to act, and he has done it with humor. The actor has posted on his Instagram a worked video in which he dispatches insulting messages in the most varied ways, from a lightsaber to a hip movement.

'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker' is still in theaters and, the truth is that, if something left in the air was the character of Finn Will he become a Jedi? Will Rey train him? We may never know.