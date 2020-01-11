John Boyega responds publicly to haters in a fun video

Share it:

John Boyega, the actor who gave life to Finn In the new Star Wars trilogy, he has received a shower of toxic comments from haters over the past few weeks.

When some spectators were offended with the notion of an Imperial Soldier of color. However, this round of negativity came mainly from people on Twitter who criticized Boyega after he joked about the romance between Rey and Kylo Ren last December.

The Instagram post shows the actor dancing and cutting screenshots of his haters' comments to the rhythm of the music. Boyega culminated with "I'm glad I took it out of my system."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker She has been accused of being a "fan service". The film has received a lot of criticism despite having been a success at the box office during the month of December.

In addition, we have recently been able to know the explanation of various scenes of the film by their own writers. The rise of Skywalker premiered on December 20 and ends the new trilogy of films initiated by J.J. Abrams.