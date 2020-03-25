John Boyega and Oscar Isaac and the Relationship of Finn and Poe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There was no romance in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’(Rian Johnson, 2017) or‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(J.J. Abrams, 2019), or not at least what many wanted. All those who wanted to see a lip bite in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’(J.J. Abrams, 2015) the definitive opening of the saga to a relationship between two male characters, despaired when they discovered how the newcomer Rose Tico slipped into the equation and pushed Finn the good of Poe.

Are there reasons to believe in the return of "shippeoGalactic Favorite of the Internet? Of course, by the actors, it will not stop happening.

"I promise everyone that I will not post any video singing right now, but hope this video is ok"Announced John Boyega together with a video published on Instagram in which, finally, we see the good guy from Oscar Isaac, with a shirt in which they appear Finn Y Poe, to declare: "I'm ready. Let's do it"

"I think there is a very, very deep connection between the two. There is a very deep connection between me and John"He commented Isaac to Entertainment Weekly a few months ago. "These guys love each other"

"The truth is that, as an interpreter, I can't do much because I don't write the scripts, but I do say that I think that would be an excellent way for the story to advance and a much more original one, but I think, at least, what we can ensure is that you have that potential"He assured.

Are we at the beginning of a new galactic love story?