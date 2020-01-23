Joey Kramer loses demand, he won't be able to play with Aerosmith in the Grammy

Share it:

A judge told Joey Kramer, drummer of Aerosmith, to continue dreaming if he expects to meet with the band when it plays and is honored at the Grammy awards ceremony, awards given by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of U.S.

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea on Wednesday rejected Joey Kramer's request to order Aerosmith to allow him to participate in the Grammy celebration in Los Angeles on Friday, as well as the Sunday televised awards gala.

"Since Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the shortage of time available to rehearse before the next performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative process that is enough to protect the band's business interests," he wrote. Judge in his ruling.

For his part, Joey Kramer said in a statement that he was "extremely disappointed" but that he respected Judge Mark Gildea's decision. "I knew that filing a lawsuit was in some ways an uphill battle."

I can keep my head up by knowing that I did the right thing, fight for my right to celebrate the success of the band to which I have dedicated the best part of my life helping to build it.

The 69-year-old musician, a resident of Magnolia, Texas, had argued that the Aerosmith band, which co-founded in Boston 50 years ago, breached his contract by requiring him to audition again to recover his job after suffering an ankle injury, whereby much of Aerosmith's musical residence was lost in a Las Vegas casino.

He said his teammates demanded that he gain his position again, playing a series of solos in rehearsals to prove he was "at an appropriate level."

He argued that the requirement was an "artificial, invented and undefined" practice to which no other member of the group has been subjected; He also noted that singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Bradley Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton have all been resting lately with injuries and illnesses, and that they were not asked to audition in order to return to their jobs.

"It's not a matter of money," Joey Kramer said in a statement before a court hearing on the lawsuit filed in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

They are taking away my opportunity to be recognized with my peers for our lifelong collective contributions to the music industry.

The band previously said in a statement that they invited Joey Kramer to accompany them to the Grammy events, but that there simply wasn't enough time to rehearse together. "Joey Kramer is our brother, his well-being is of fundamental importance to us. However, he has not been in an emotional and physical capacity to play with the band, as he has admitted, for the past six months."

We've missed him and urged him to play with us many times, but apparently he hasn't felt ready to do so.

After the judge's decision, the drummer mentioned that he appreciated the band's offer, which he said was tantamount to a "photo opportunity on the red carpet," but was still "extremely hurt" to know that someone else will play instead.

In his lawsuit, he stressed that his colleagues decided that his "test" was not "technically correct" and that he lacked "energy," something he vehemently refuted. He also said he found it "devastating" to not be allowed to be honored on the top stage of the music industry.

Aerosmith will receive the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year award Friday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Alice Cooper, the Foo Fighters, the Jonas Brothers, John Legend and John Mayer, are among the artists who will play in recognition of the Recording Academy to the band for their philanthropic efforts. The band will also perform a medley of hits on Sunday at the awards gala at the Staples Center, where the hip-hop group Run-DMC will accompany them on stage.