Joel McHale presents a special opportunist

The new episode of 'Tiger King' by Netflix is simply titled 'Tiger King and Me' and the April 12th to the platform. Without being a special in itself, separated from the content of the series, it does work as a virtual epilogue to what we have seen, but it does not add much to the story and does not even appear Joe Exotic.

The first thing that catches the eye is the format chosen for this new installment, basically a set of separate interviews with characters of the same carried out by the actor. Joel McHale conducted in video chat due to isolation limitations due to coronavirus outbreak. Not an edited image, zero new material and just a photo of Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin here and there.

A dispensable and depthless material

Beyond the interest that the protagonists of the incredible story it tells may have 'Tiger king', the style of the episode is not on par with the documentary and does not have a plot or style coherence. Neither has direction nor rhythm, beyond the cadences that carry the conversations of McHale with each of the interviewees. Increases the impression that, in fact, the idea of ​​the series has more to do with the most difficult realities.

In the seven previous episodes there is a narrative, which reveals the surreal state of culture white trash North American problems of the lack of regularization of weapons and zoo farms like those that appear, and hence the uniqueness of Joe Exotic and derivatives have a lot of almost anthropological documentary. But sometimes she gave signs of being too in love with the circus that she presents with sensational details that finally become the norm here.

Style doesn't differ much from what you can have a Jorge Javier Vázquez, asking characters about whom he feels superior, with the position of Joel McHale being especially haughty when asked about tricky topics. It is too evident that both he and the interviewees are unhappy, doing the job because there is money involved, without a show of honest interest in the topics they discuss.

Little new information, none of the true protagonists

McHale and the writers lack of empathy has its high point when they interview Josh Dial, who is asked with no politeness about his teeth, which he fixed at the end of the series. The way McHale speaks to Dial is reminiscent of rounds of questions to "el Pirri" by Spanish journalists, who invited him for little more than to laugh at him. A little the same as they did 'Martian Chronicles'and the attitude of Javier Cárdenas.

Removing this, the "protagonists" (they are neither Carole Baskin, nor Bhagavan Doc Antle, nor Exotic) update how they are: The zoo of Jeff Lowe is closed by coronavirus, John Reinke is dealing with his new fame in the midst of the pandemic and Saff He reveals that he had to watch the video of his accident many times because Exotic used to use it as safety training for new employees. Josh Dial reveals he never received treatment after witnessing the death of Travis Maldonado and he says he knows that Joe Exotic "He is aware of the success of the series is enjoying every minute of all this"

Beyond everyone thinking that Joe Exotic should remain behind bars, as "main course" they leave the interview to Rick Kirkman, whose greatest contribution is the macabre story of a woman who took a horse to the zoo because she could not take care of it and Joe said that he would take care of him, but as soon as he left, supposedly, shot the animal to feed it to the tigers. The fact that this data is left for last speaks volumes about Netflix's intentions with this poor and gimmicky special, who not interesting even as extra satellite material from the previous seven episodes.