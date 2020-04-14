         Joel Coen's Macbeth will be a "time trial thriller" that will shoot for the first time without his brother

Share it:

The first solo work of Joel Coen, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', which will be starring Denzel Washington in the lead role and is produced by A24, it will be close to the thriller genre, according to Indiewire. Director and actress Frances McDormand They discussed the adaptation of the William Shakespeare tragedy in a recent live Instagram Q&A.

While in Shakespeare's iconic story he follows a man (Washington) who is convinced by a trio of witches that his destiny is to become King of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife (Frances McDormand), Macbeth attempts to seize the crown by any means necessary. Brendan Gleeson, is in talks to join the cast as King Duncan, the role of Corey Hawkins currently it is a secret.

In the Q&A, Coen claimed that his adaptation can be considered a thriller:

"I think that's something I've always felt when watching the play and also something that became clearer and more interesting to me when I was getting into and doing the adaptation. It's interesting how Shakespeare pre-imagined certain tropes in suspense literature. and American crime that were common in the early part of the 20th century. Also, it is a time trial thriller, because for marriage it is an element of the story, developing it as a thriller and putting a very specific time pressure- "

McDormand He linked the detail of the time to the importance of the age of the protagonists:

“In Joel's adaptation, we are exploring the age of the characters and in our adaptation the Macbeths are older, both Denzel and I are older than what is usually interpreted as the Macbeths. We are postmenopausal, we are not of childbearing age. So that puts pressure on your ambition to have the crown. I think the most important distinction is that this is your last chance for a moment of glory. " the true brilliance of Joel's adaptation is that Lady Macbeth has never had a child, after many pregnancies and perhaps stillborn children who have died of fetuses or very young, gives meaning to the title because it is really her personal tragedy, fueling her ambition to push her husband to take the crown. Focusing the story on a couple in their sixties adds the tension and urgency that their time is running out. "

'The Tragedy of Macbeth'will have music composed by Carter Burwell, a lifelong collaborator of the Coen brothers and the script is the responsibility of the director himself, although he states that he will use the 85% of the dialogue of the work from Shakespeare. A24 It has not yet announced a release date, although with the crisis it is expected that it will take time to shoot.