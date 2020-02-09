Joe Russo denies the craziest theory about Captain Marvel

Share it:

Internet can be a black hole for movies full of groups of toxic fans but let's not forget that, usually, it is also usually the meeting place of true lovers. People who watch movies 30 and 40 times, who find details that, let's face it, professionals don't have the time to find. Funny, crazy theories and searches for Easter eggs are the main ways these users have to grow and keep alive the movies they love.

Needless to say, 'Avengers: Endgame', the highest grossing films in history has fans to spare. Since the complete domestic edition came out, the networks have not stopped talking about deleted scenes, looking at details that go unnoticed and looking for the famous hidden Easter eggs. But there is one that had been playing with great force, quite funny, that has been denied. And, sometimes the obsession makes us hear voices in our head.

If we remember that famous scene (already from the first trailer) in which Thor invokes his hammer before Carol Danvers and this, without flinching, throws him a confident look, many say they hear something. Specifically, many say they have heard in the original version "I have telepathy", that is, "I have telepathy." Although how powerful Carol Danvers is and the scope of her powers is yet to be defined, the truth is that we didn't see much sense. But you know what happens, when you think about it a lot, you turn up the volume, and it even seems that you hear it instead of the sound of the wind dragged by the ax.

Joe Russo, co-director of 'Avengers: Endgame' and the post-credits scene of 'Captain Marvel' has come to deny in The Hollywood Reporter that this is one of his intentions Easter eggs in the film. Come on, what our paranoia.

No, that is not true in any way. We hid many Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one of them.

Yes we remember everything we know about 'Captain Marvel 2', at least will have to wait until 2022 to see if this crazy theory is right