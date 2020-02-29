Joe Quesada, creative director of Marvel, shares a splendid Batman sketch

Share it:

The dark Knight confirms himself as one of the most famous superheroes in the world of comics: in addition to the great success of Batman's volume with Punchline, we point out this drawing by the creative director, as well as vice president of Marvel which depicts Bruce Wayne.

Joe Quesada he never hid his love for every type of comic, even those published by his rival DC and apparently his passion for Batman goes beyond mere work interest. As you can see from the Instagram post at the bottom of the news, the Marvel executive wanted to share one with all the fans his illustration, designed for a "Drink and Draw", here is his description of the event: "Here are the first details of my sketch from last night's Drink and Draw. This is part of a larger drawing of mine that I hope to finish next week, but first I have to pay the bills".

The comments to his drawing are very positive, although someone reveals that he does not see his typical trait, due to the extensive use of shading. If you are interested in other illustrations focused on famous masked hero, we report this news on a particular artwork by Tom King starring a Batman character.