Joe Quesada celebrates the latest weekly releases with a Spider-Man illustration

Through a Twitter post, Marvel's creative director – Joe Quesada – reminded all his readers of the latest editorial releases, and he did so through a nice illustration by Spider-Man.

In fact today, as Diamond Comic Distributors reports, it was the last day of supplies for the comics, and the Casa delle Idee has decided to make its publications available in advance. It is rather known as Quesada's favorite character is his own Spider-Man, which he had the pleasure of illustrating on several occasions, both in the serialization phase and as a cover artist.

Diamond has stopped accepting new products in its warehouses last Monday. Subsequently, an official statement came from CEO Steve Geppi, who said he had made this decision due to the difficulties related to COVID-19:

"We have heard from thousands of retailers that they can no longer serve their customers as they have done in the past, many of whom are forced to shut down for government actions or resort to deliveries in person or at home. Even those who are still open are seeing reduced traffic in most cases, a situation that seems to get worse over time.

Our editorial partners also face numerous problems in their supply chain, work with creators, printers and increase uncertainty when it comes to the production and delivery of products. Our freight networks are under pressure and are already experiencing delays, while our distribution centers in New York, California and Pennsylvania were closed at the end of last week.

Our Maryland office has taken action on internal policy and experts say that we can expect further closures. Therefore, my only logical conclusion is to stop distributing new weekly products until there is more clarity on the progress made in reducing the spread of this disease. "

