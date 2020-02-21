Joe Jonas congratulates Sophie Turner with a romantic message and a most natural photon

Share it:

Sophie Turner has turned 24 this Friday and these have been the emotional words that Joe Jonas has dedicated.

The couple waits for their first child, a pregnancy they have not yet pronounced.

A little over a week ago we knew the news: Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas, a good news that quickly positioned the media focus on the couple of artists who are going through their best moments both professionally and personally. Of course, they have not yet said "peep", so we are all super-tempted to either verbalize something and we can open a bottle of champagne at ease. So today when the actress celebrated her 24th birthday and her husband dedicated some tender words to her Instagram, we have uncorked the bottle without thinking – that's why and because it's Friday, of course. Also, the message that comes with intimate photography included is well worth it.

The interpreter of the Jonas Brothers chose a snapshot of Sophie taken by the photographer @cupofjoe in which the actress appears with a tied plaid shirt, an informal pickup and golden hoops. A postcard that accompanied some emotional words:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. Life is much better with you❤️. ”

Come on, a good understanding, few words are enough. Of course, it seems that we will have to wait a little longer until future parents decide to mention the subject or why not, see ourselves how Sophie's silhouette evolves, for which, according to 'Just Jared' his closest environment He has already been preparing to change part of his old closet.

From COSMO we also congratulate Sansa Stark Sophie and we ask you to invite us one of these days to Winterfell Your mansion in California.

