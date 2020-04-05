Joe Exotic wants Brad Pitt to play him

Share it:

'Tiger King' is the documentary of the moment. The 7-episode miniseries has become a phenomenon on Netflix and has turned its colorful protagonists into icons. Because we do not know when we can go back out and celebrate something but we are clear that in the next carnivals that can be done there will be more than one dressed as 'Tiger King'.

A world-related television drama is being developed that reflects the documentary, that of private zoos in the United States. Although they say it will not be directly inspired by the documentary, several of the main characters are supposed to be related between the two works. As a cast member, only the participation of Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon, who will play controversial activist Carole Baskin, is known.

But who will play Joe Exotic? Posts to ask, we would not stop sending requests, but the interesting thing is to know what the protagonist thinks. Let's say Exotic aims more than high. Rebecca Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter that "He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade They interpreted him. "The truth is that Spade's choice seems good and affordable. Brad Pitt's is another story. Although, who knows, maybe after winning the Oscar we can see Brad Pitt in the role of Exotic. It would be, with surely, something worth seeing.