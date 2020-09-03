Joe Exotic launches his line of underwear

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While more news arrives about the TV series focused on the events of Tiger King, we report a new one initiative of Joe Exotic, the original protagonist of the documentary: a line of undergarments with his face.

Although the former zoo director is in jail, accused of hiring a killer to kill her rival Carole Baskin, his fame led Joe Exotic, stage name of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, to create a series of merchandise objects dedicated to himself, this time however collaborating with the online store Odaingerous to produce a series of undergarments that show off the face of Joe Exotic.

The line, which features models for men and women, shows us underwear with the patterns of clothes that made the tiger farmer famous. For now, the cost has not yet been announced, but we are sure that this new line will also be a great success, repeating what happened in March, when the first garments created by Joe Exotic immediately sold out, collecting the figure of 20 thousand dollars. We do not yet know when they will be available for sale, in the meantime we report the news about the closure of the zoo seen in Tiger King, which will become a TV set.